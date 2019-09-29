As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bares Capital Management Cut Position; As Zumiez (ZUMZ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder D-E Shaw & Company Lifted Position

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 16,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 534,750 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.28M, down from 551,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $18.3 during the last trading session, reaching $576.28. About 214,611 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 93.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 40,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 82,749 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 42,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 459,508 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 126,321 shares to 52,808 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (Put) (NYSE:PFE) by 544,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:STLD).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 3.05M shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $262.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Despegar.Com Corp by 2.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 64.32 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.