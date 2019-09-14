As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Lowered by $7.25 Million Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Stanley Capital Management Increased by $2.88 Million Its Stake

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook has ‘tremendous amount of power,’ should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s value trumps that of two of the world’s biggest financial firms:; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal isn’t scaring away advertisers, says Publicis CEO; 19/04/2018 – Nigel Stevenson: Exclusive – Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 27/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 13/03/2018 – Early Facebook investor says Zuckerberg is insincere about fighting fake news; 09/04/2018 – Ailman Says Facebook Crisis Fueled by Zuckerberg Star Status; 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them. via @cnbctech

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $13.56 during the last trading session, reaching $570.11. About 180,491 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 110,100 shares to 362,100 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,795 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $231.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 64,362 shares to 843,365 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 63.63 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.