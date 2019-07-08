As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake; As Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Share Price Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $704,625

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,177 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 14,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $562.63. About 5,953 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 66,433 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 25,802 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 1.10 million shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 68,564 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 30,286 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 97,115 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 290,200 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,463 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 500 shares. Prudential Financial owns 110,891 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.04% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1.64M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 3.14 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 6,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15,353 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $124.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).