As Costar Group (CSGP) Shares Rose, Wildcat Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.14 Million; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder American Assets Investment Management Lowered Stake by $400,000 as Market Valuation Declined

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 30.90M shares traded or 78.86% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $21.41 during the last trading session, reaching $628.26. About 119,589 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 392,953 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1.52 million were reported by Third Avenue Mgmt Llc. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Aqr Capital Limited accumulated 1.92 million shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 50,275 shares. Two Sigma Llc holds 13,107 shares. Luminus Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.45M shares. 771 were accumulated by Shine Advisory Inc. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 97,000 shares. Numerixs Technology Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Harding Loevner LP has 218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ensco Rowan July 2019 Fleet Status Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean: Turn Out The Lights, The Party’s Over? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 26,500 shares to 125,100 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RealPage Has A New Secret Weapon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group Signs Agreement with Marcus & Millichap for Commercial Real Estate Services in Canada – Financial Post” with publication date: July 29, 2019.