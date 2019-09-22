As Costar Group (CSGP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Cut Its Holding; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Position in Take (TTWO) Lowered as Stock Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 24,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 100,635 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.76M, down from 125,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $595. About 176,834 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 7,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 5,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, down from 12,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.35M for 26.32 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.41 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 9,763 shares to 11,453 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp by 32,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

