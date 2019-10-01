As Costar Group (CSGP) Shares Rose, Holder Wildcat Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Greystone Managed Investments Has Upped Holding in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by $3.94 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $10.48 during the last trading session, reaching $603.68. About 71,106 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 63,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 761,727 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.49 million, up from 698,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 676,610 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto to Invest Combined C$55M Cash Over Next 3 Years; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANTICIPATES THAT AUSTRALIAN INCOME TAX WILL BE PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEDS WHICH ARE IN EXCESS OF COST BASE OF ASSETS AT COMPLETION; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE SHIPMENTS (100 PCT BASIS) 80.3 MT VS 76.7 MT A YEAR AGO; 20/05/2018 – RIO TINTO -REMUNERATION COMMITTEE APPROVED 50% DEFERRAL OF ANNUAL BONUS AWARDED UNDER 2017 SHORT TERM INCENTIVE PLAN FOR MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 16/04/2018 – WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD – AGREED TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 75% SHARE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT FOR A TOTAL OF US$200 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments Were Down 11% On-Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Get $150M Upon Completion, $50M in 12 Months; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEEDS IS IN ORDER OF $300 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Almost Double Autonomous Drill Fleet at Australia Iron Ore Mines; 12/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY PLANS JOINT BID FOR RIO TINTO’S COAL ASSETS

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,505 shares to 69,155 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,455 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Ltd reported 4,122 shares. Sands Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.41% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ashford Mgmt accumulated 38,561 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.25% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Wms Partners has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Fjarde Ap reported 16,166 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Llc accumulated 22 shares. 3,291 are held by Fdx Advisors. Massachusetts-based Impact Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.95% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Llc reported 3 shares stake. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 2,685 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 49,140 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.26% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,309 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,188 shares in its portfolio.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 950 shares to 5,611 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 13,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).