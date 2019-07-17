As Costar Group (CSGP) Share Price Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.69 Million; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $535,572

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,595 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 7,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $581.92. About 246,215 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 4.82M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 34,304 shares to 99,952 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 14,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Invs Limited Co Oh holds 11,823 shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 581,742 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability Co reported 712 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 685 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Riverhead Capital owns 4,050 shares. Winslow Cap Mngmt has 462,348 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Lp stated it has 5,654 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 8,834 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 38,126 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. World Asset Management Inc stated it has 1,188 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 17,335 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22 million for 84.09 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 57,079 shares to 306,972 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,876 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

