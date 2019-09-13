As Costar Group (CSGP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Tower Bridge Advisors Position in Fortune Brands Home & (FBHS) Has Boosted by $93.41 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70 million, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $7.2 during the last trading session, reaching $576.47. About 67,152 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & (FBHS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 1,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 118,804 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79B, up from 117,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 284,915 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Papp L Roy has 0.36% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Capital Ww invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Lenox Wealth accumulated 300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Df Dent has 2.47% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 244,527 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 645 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cibc World Incorporated has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 60,629 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Redwood has 0.21% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 5,250 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp invested in 0.04% or 8,931 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 3.53 million shares. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma reported 171,962 shares or 4.71% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 9,438 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 27,343 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 241,805 shares stake.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,500 shares to 66,553 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 132,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $83.65 million for 64.34 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $893.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 240 shares to 13,889 shares, valued at $2.35B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financi (NYSE:RJF) by 1,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,583 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).