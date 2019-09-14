As Costar Group (CSGP) Share Price Rose, Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.23 Million; Evergreen Capital Management Upped Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $396,872; Stock Rose

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 7,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 47,878 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 40,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 2,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 41,836 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.18M, down from 44,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $13.56 during the last trading session, reaching $570.11. About 180,491 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 19,750 shares to 119,666 shares, valued at $19.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 52,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,847 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop holds 12,145 shares. Gladius Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 55,150 shares in its portfolio. 26,343 were accumulated by Regent Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Academy Mngmt Tx holds 349,386 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 0.1% or 248,747 shares. Utd Asset Strategies has 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Laurion Capital LP reported 0% stake. Howland Capital Limited Co holds 0.03% or 7,928 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wendell David Associates accumulated 4,254 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 843,981 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Jasper Ridge LP reported 30,500 shares stake. Columbia Asset holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 31,649 shares. Northstar Grp Incorporated Inc owns 10,245 shares. James stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 63.63 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century Cos holds 0.29% or 527,223 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.04% or 19,787 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 54,188 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 50,815 shares. Select Equity LP owns 423,816 shares. Michigan-based Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 84,508 shares. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ameriprise accumulated 61,883 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 5,063 shares. 2,106 are held by Sterling Lc. Envestnet Asset Management reported 27,343 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 0.04% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,108 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 5,000 shares to 14,670 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 97,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).