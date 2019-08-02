As Costar Group (CSGP) Market Value Rose, Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased by $5.63 Million Its Stake; Store Capital (STOR) Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $6.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 12,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 462,348 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.65 million, down from 474,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $601. About 10,271 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 195,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.68M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 122,664 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 36,789 shares to 928,492 shares, valued at $288.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 294,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 67.08 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 416,700 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $104.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,500 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

