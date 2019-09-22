As Costar Group (CSGP) Market Value Rose, Holder Wildcat Capital Management Decreased Position by $7.25 Million; Paragon Capital Management Boosted Its Apache (APA) Stake by $325,864

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70 million, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $595. About 176,834 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 5.70M shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp: Seeking Regulatory Approval; Production Anticipated in 1Q of 2019; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Was $615 Millio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) owns 93 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highlander Ltd Com owns 2,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James Service Advisors owns 34,748 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 851 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Assetmark holds 0% or 584 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv has 3,351 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability holds 206,159 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 155,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 678,284 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Comerica Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 1.31M were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407. Shares for $109,131 were bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 64,362 shares to 843,365 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 17,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

