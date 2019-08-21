As Costar Group (CSGP) Market Valuation Rose, Wildcat Capital Management Trimmed by $1.14 Million Its Position; Ionic Capital Management Has Trimmed Its American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Holding by $1.24 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 4.92M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $621.34. About 112,635 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 353,352 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.03% or 27,015 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.15% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 80,365 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt accumulated 859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Interest Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 835 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0% or 685 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Ser Incorporated accumulated 1,960 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.17% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability invested 1.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Capital World Invsts owns 100,000 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 2,396 shares. Hitchwood Capital Lp holds 30,000 shares. Institute For Wealth invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 4,768 are held by Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 69.35 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoStar Group Signs Agreement with Marcus & Millichap for Commercial Real Estate Services in Canada – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: AAL Gives Update on MAX 737 Grounding, HA, LUV in Focus – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “For Tesla, Facebook, and American Airlines, Nothing Is Simple – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Passenger Revenues Buoy Airline Industry’s Near-Term Outlook – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Japan, US finalize deal on additional daytime flights from Tokyo’s Haneda – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 128,000 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.38M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 21,693 shares. New York-based Prelude Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Sunbelt Securities holds 11,698 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 298,281 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Capstone Advisors Ltd has 43,465 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 65,651 shares. 47,206 are held by Telemus Lc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 23,479 shares. Tyvor Capital Ltd Co stated it has 1.45M shares or 10.85% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 130,003 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 10,305 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Shares for $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L.