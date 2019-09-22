As Costar Group (CSGP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Brandywine Global Investment Management Increased Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding by $7.41 Million as Shares Declined

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 54,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 589,153 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.30 million, up from 534,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.44M shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $595. About 176,834 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $231.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 17,130 shares to 77,237 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 66.41 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 108,595 shares to 59 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 141,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

