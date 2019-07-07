As Costar Group (CSGP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Cut by $3.99 Million Its Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Filament Has Trimmed Its Stake

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,419 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $564.18. About 293,424 shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Services Corp reported 1,603 shares stake. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ctc Lc reported 221,203 shares stake. Contravisory Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 34 shares. Liberty Cap Management Incorporated has 3,635 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Noven Fincl Group has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,062 are held by Rothschild Invest Corporation Il. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.7% or 3,928 shares in its portfolio. Bainco Invsts holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,433 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 9,119 shares stake. Kidder Stephen W holds 1,654 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Hendley & reported 1,700 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Llc reported 9,488 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 261,514 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,405 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Could Amazon Beat SpaceX in Satellite Broadband Internet Space Race? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoStar Group Announces Agreement with Oxford Economics – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “INFY vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ron Baron Comments on CoStar Group – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoStar Group Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisitions Drive CoStar Group Earnings Sharply Higher – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 435 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cibc Asset reported 1,430 shares. Papp L Roy Associate, Arizona-based fund reported 4,128 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,109 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,700 shares. Macquarie Gp invested in 11,767 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 107,473 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.2% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 8,271 are owned by Proshare Advisors Llc. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 1,607 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22 million for 81.53 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.