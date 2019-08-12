As Costar Group (CSGP) Market Valuation Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Position by $506,542; As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Price Declined, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lifted Stake by $12.43 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 1,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 2,537 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 3,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $633.74. About 289,615 shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4,400 shares to 7,934 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 70.73 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs accumulated 0.04% or 2,020 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 0.08% or 10,657 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust stated it has 52 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 3,306 shares. 6,557 are held by Toronto Dominion Bank. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. Prelude Cap Management Ltd reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hood River Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.76% or 75,016 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.72% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Melvin Capital Limited Partnership holds 175,000 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 600 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 70,317 shares. The Florida-based Efg Asset (Americas) Corp has invested 0.97% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 2 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 5,353 shares.

