As Costar Group (CSGP) Market Valuation Rose, Conestoga Capital Advisors Lowered Holding by $2.35 Million; As Blackrock Com (BLK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Windward Capital Management Company Lowered Its Holding

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 7,942 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, down from 12,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $596.25. About 118,955 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 718 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 47,761 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.42M, down from 48,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $447.07. About 333,519 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Buys New 4.6% Position in M III Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 06/03/2018 – New DC Pulse Survey from BlackRock: Conflicting Views on Americans’ Retirement Prospects: Workers Confident, Employers; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK NO INTENT CHANGE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Sterling Bancorp Inc; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Final Results; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Institutional Active Long-Term Net Outflows Were $7.1 Billion

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 EPS, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.79 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 456,805 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $137.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).