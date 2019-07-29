As Costar Group (CSGP) Market Valuation Rose, Ashford Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $726,960; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Gaslog Partners L.P. (GLOP) as Stock Declined

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners L.P. (GLOP) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 146,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 188,625 shares traded or 48.20% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,861 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, up from 37,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $630.42. About 188,298 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.80M for 10.82 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 73,161 shares to 290,433 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR) by 479,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 948,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

