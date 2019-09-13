As Costamare (CMRE) Stock Rose, Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Upped Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct)

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Costamare Inc (CMRE) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 206,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Costamare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $739.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 350,616 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 12.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c

More notable recent Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Costamare Inc. Sets the Date for Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Costamare sized up after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Costamare (CMRE) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 127,962 shares to 285,979 shares, valued at $31.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy by 68,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,812 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advisors holds 2.98% or 381,659 shares in its portfolio. Scott & Selber holds 17,037 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Portland Global Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Colony Group Inc Lc owns 154,738 shares. Bancshares reported 1.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waverton Invest Management Ltd stated it has 14,650 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 2.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 6.93M shares. Btc Cap Mngmt holds 41,678 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp reported 77,909 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Delta Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 3.18 million shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 35,567 are held by Renaissance Inv Limited Liability Corp.