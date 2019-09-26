As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed Its Position; Philip Morris International In (PM) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lifted Its Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 2.30 million shares traded or 142.78% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 60.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 723,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.75 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 20.25M shares traded or 193.64% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc/The by 21,689 shares to 9.23M shares, valued at $157.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,831 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

