As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Its Position; Bandera Partners Trimmed Its Star Group LP (SGU) Holding by $4.58 Million

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 508,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 76,528 shares traded or 52.11% up from the average. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 185,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.68 million, down from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.38M shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL

Investors sentiment increased to 2.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.13, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold SGU shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 17.44 million shares or 3.05% more from 16.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. 13,702 are held by Northern Trust. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Com owns 43,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 31,727 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 79,500 shares. 10,000 are owned by Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Co. Eqis Mgmt, California-based fund reported 22,187 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Hightower Advsr Lc accumulated 15,774 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Co holds 11,546 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 100 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 78,611 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $46.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 21,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).