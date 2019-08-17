As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Value Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Lowered by $12.16 Million Its Position; Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Shareholder Rbf Capital Boosted Holding by $5.43 Million

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 493.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 493,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 593,408 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 907,413 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 668,396 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,942 shares to 630,437 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na stated it has 102 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Rothschild Corporation Il reported 0.15% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Fuller Thaler Asset Management holds 0.04% or 292,930 shares in its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division accumulated 3,400 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd accumulated 1,500 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.07% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Credit Suisse Ag reported 833,768 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.14 million shares. Nomura Holdg accumulated 0% or 30,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 20,510 shares. Northern has 934,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 58,151 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. Naher Ulrich bought $102,100 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $45,658 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by GREENFIELD GARY G. Heyden Olaf Robert also bought $189,581 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares. $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L. 22,222 shares valued at $195,456 were bought by Schmid Gerrard on Monday, March 4.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.