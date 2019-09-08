As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Rose, Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Stake by $12.16 Million; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 477,947 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 110,516 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, down from 116,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 542,217 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 28,072 shares to 43,045 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $904.52M for 18.13 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

