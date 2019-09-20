As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Rose, Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Decreased by $3.99 Million Its Holding; South Texas Money Management LTD Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) Decreased by $724,424

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 8,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 428,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.65 million, down from 436,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 848,040 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 207,700 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cosan Ltd (CZZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cosan Limited Announces Commencement Of Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At Price Not Greater Than US$14.10 Nor Less Than US$12.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 85,008 shares. Schroder Mgmt owns 350,917 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 151,347 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 173,757 shares. Swiss Comml Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Finemark Natl Bank And holds 5,274 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,824 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 18,508 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth owns 217 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 14,501 shares. Kings Point Mngmt reported 338 shares stake. Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 106,744 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 12,499 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 13.74 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Ind (IWD) by 41,917 shares to 64,819 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 42,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.