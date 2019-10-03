As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Rose, Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Its Stake by $3.99 Million; As Ww Grainger (GWW) Shares Rose, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Upped Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 305,931 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 15,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, up from 14,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $286.69. About 120,062 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 7,912 shares to 311 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 9,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,146 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.04% or 505,485 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 165 shares in its portfolio. 1,678 were reported by Thomas Story Son Limited. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 109 shares. 42,793 are owned by Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.09% or 4,327 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Invest Mgmt Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 2,760 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 20,032 shares. Newfocus Fin Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,766 shares. State Street Corp holds 2.51M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 67,433 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

