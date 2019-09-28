As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Rose, Holder Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Market Value Declined, Holder White Elm Capital Has Lifted Its Stake

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 133,200 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 923,744 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 501,961 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cosan Limited Announces Commencement Of Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At Price Not Greater Than US$14.10 Nor Less Than US$12.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cosan Limited Announces The Adjusted Price Range Of Its Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At A Price Not Greater Than US$15.50 Nor Less Than US$13.05 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cosan’s (CZZ) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,800 shares to 138,200 shares, valued at $23.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 89,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) And Wondering If The 34% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade Optimism Resurfaces – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Luxury retailers gain on Hong Kong relief – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.