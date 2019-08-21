As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Rose, Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $403,656

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 88,824 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 81,784 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 87,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 837,411 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 444,000 shares to 4.42M shares, valued at $25.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fincl Group Ut reported 0.03% stake. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.41% or 30,060 shares. 6,849 were accumulated by Btr Capital Mngmt. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.1% or 81,944 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0.08% or 7.73M shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Co has 0.36% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc holds 2,345 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 15,532 shares. Maryland Mgmt has invested 0.18% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Canandaigua Fincl Bank & Tru reported 27,222 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 380,449 shares. Hemenway Company Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Putnam Fl Invest Management accumulated 12,382 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sfmg Ltd Liability owns 3,291 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 1,336 shares.