As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Share Price Rose, Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding; Fpr Partners Decreased Its Stake in Viasat (VSAT) by $114.54 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 185,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.68M, down from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 53,213 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345.68M, down from 5.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 73,362 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2019: CZZ,TOT,EQNR,OBE – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cosan Limited (CZZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cosan Limited Announces Commencement Of Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At Price Not Greater Than US$14.10 Nor Less Than US$12.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 8,603 shares to 177,754 shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viasat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Viasat (VSAT) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viasat (VSAT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.3% – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat Is Bound To Lose Orbital Velocity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.