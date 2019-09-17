As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Share Price Rose, Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Stake; V3 Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) by $9.60 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 460,097 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 208,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 938,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.33M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 145,477 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 910,000 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

