As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Share Price Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Stake by $12.16 Million; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 657,105 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 7,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 124,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 132,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61M shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts Inc reported 0.02% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Baillie Gifford & Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 18,243 shares. Osterweis Inc stated it has 5,375 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,183 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Dana Investment Inc invested in 282,290 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Edge Wealth Ltd Co reported 154 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Chemung Canal Trust Com owns 48,283 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.22% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Republic Mgmt reported 173,972 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fulton Bank Na invested in 0.06% or 7,471 shares. The Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.54% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,758 shares to 94,959 shares, valued at $18.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

