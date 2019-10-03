As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Market Value Rose, Lonestar Capital Management Decreased by $1.40 Million Its Position; Voya Investment Management Increases Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX)

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 6.57M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.44 million, up from 6.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 126,378 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 21,513 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cosan commences repurchase of up to $357.5M class A shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cosan Limited Announces The Adjusted Price Range Of Its Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At A Price Not Greater Than US$15.50 Nor Less Than US$13.05 Per Share – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 280,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 76,856 shares to 423,939 shares, valued at $24.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 34,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,758 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Flow Inc.