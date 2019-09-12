As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Market Value Rose, Holder Gramercy Funds Management Cut Holding by $3.99 Million; Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $305,280 as Stock Value Declined

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 973,675 shares traded or 13.46% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 76,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 547,746 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 471,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.0834 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3166. About 165,747 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 10/05/2018 – Vuzix 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 23/05/2018 – XMREALITY AB (PUBL) XMR.ST – VUZIX ENTERS PARTENRSHIP WITH XMREALITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 20/03/2018 – Vuzix Discloses 10 New Leading Technology Companies Evaluating its Waveguide Optics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold VUZI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.44 million shares or 22.82% less from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 13,082 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Legal General Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 19,568 shares. 52,523 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. D E Shaw And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 144,851 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 535,117 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Citadel Llc holds 82,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Gru reported 45 shares. 5,926 are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 547,746 shares. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI).

