As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Market Valuation Rose, Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Holding; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Steinberg Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 185,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.68M, down from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.38 million shares traded or 55.22% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 109.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 18,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 35,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 17,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 2.14 million shares traded or 34.89% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 63,920 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 38,079 shares. Rothschild Corp Il has 28,355 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs has 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 18,600 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Oakworth reported 100 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Raymond James Financial Services Advsr has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Parkside Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.34% stake. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 35,549 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Co invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has 6.08% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 3,062 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,916 shares to 91,908 shares, valued at $16.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

