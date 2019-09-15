As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Market Valuation Rose, Martin Currie LTD Has Lowered Position; As General Amern Invs (GAM) Share Value Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Has Increased Stake by $1.89 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Amern Invs Inc (GAM) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 54,101 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 700,923 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, up from 646,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Amern Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 26,751 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 185,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.68 million, down from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 1.07M shares traded or 21.82% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 337,800 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Core Bd Tr (BHK) by 81,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,300 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Ppty.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold GAM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 0.07% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 33,621 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 126,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 70,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,556 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 685,257 shares for 11.22% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 207,422 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 8,818 shares. Bessemer Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,041 shares. Us Bank De reported 24 shares stake. Pnc Services Group invested in 0% or 2,158 shares. City Of London stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.05% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Ent Svcs Corp owns 0.01% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 945 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,916 shares to 91,908 shares, valued at $16.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 63,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).