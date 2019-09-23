As Cosan LTD A (CZZ) Stock Rose, Lazard Asset Management Boosted Position; As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Valuation Rose, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Lowered Holding by $6.76 Million

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12M, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.2. About 65,777 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES LOW RISK OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – AS PER DEAL WITH CO’S UNIT, PRIVATE INVESTOR ACQUIRED MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN PROJECT FOR ABOUT $33.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES ABOVE-GROUND; 24/04/2018 – Ormat Closes Acquisition Of U.S. Geothermal; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – THERE IS “LOW RISK” OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING OR MAKING ITS WAY TO PUNA FACILITY; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS COMPANY CANNOT ASSESS AT THIS STAGE EXTENT OF DAMAGE TO FUTURE FUNCTIONALITY OF HAWAIIAN WELLS; 27/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces the Closing of $100 Million Debt Financing

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cosan Ltd A (CZZ) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 135,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 618,656 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, up from 483,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 1.17 million shares traded or 31.32% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty All Sta (USA) by 618,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) by 104,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,341 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (INDA) by 472,600 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO) by 56,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (VOO).

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83 million for 56.21 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0% or 301 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Aqr Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 5,304 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd stated it has 916,557 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 7,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 175,518 shares. Cornerstone Inc owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 158,582 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. 128,139 were reported by Personal Cap Advsr Corporation. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 53,400 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0.13% stake. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 0.01% or 337,735 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.04% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).