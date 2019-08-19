As Corvel (CRVL) Market Value Rose, Matarin Capital Management Lifted Holding by $450,385; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Rose, Rudman Errol M Trimmed Its Holding

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 79,736 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.20 million, down from 89,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $9.42 during the last trading session, reaching $539.52. About 222,772 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Corvel Corp (CRVL) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 6,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The institutional investor held 67,080 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 60,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corvel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 39,397 shares traded. CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) has risen 55.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRVL News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 17/05/2018 – CorVel Announces Fiscal Earnings Release Webcast; 31/05/2018 – Corvel 4Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 – CorVel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CorVel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRVL); 16/05/2018 – CorVel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Corvel 4Q Rev $144M; 27/04/2018 – CorVel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CORVEL ANNOUNCES REVENUES AND EARNINGS; 31/05/2018 – CORVEL CORP CRVL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 7.5 PCT TO $144 MLN

More notable recent CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CorVel Corporation (CRVL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 4/18/2019 – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CorVel Announces Promotion of Michael Combs to Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold CRVL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 8.39 million shares or 3.71% less from 8.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,724 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0% invested in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) for 60,063 shares. The Iowa-based Principal has invested 0% in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 831 shares stake. American Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL). Schroder Invest Mngmt invested in 6,298 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 3,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,135 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 14,515 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Com. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 811,775 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. United Automobile Association invested in 85,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 48,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) for 13,742 shares. 9,300 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest. Amer Century Cos Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 6,106 shares to 81,441 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) by 62,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,521 shares, and cut its stake in Rex American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.