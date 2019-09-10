As Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Valuation Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position by $41.86 Million; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Stake in Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 2953.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 607,120 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC)

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 838,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.70 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.79. About 3.33 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PulteGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:PHM) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 690,306 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. Regions Finance Corporation stated it has 118,886 shares. 3,050 were accumulated by West Coast Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Arrowstreet LP has 0.54% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.09M shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 46,235 are owned by Wesbanco National Bank. Kanawha Limited Liability reported 3.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Monetary Management Gp owns 22,115 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling invested in 489 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bell Bancorporation reported 0.11% stake. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Ca owns 2,450 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.4% or 11,219 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 127,154 shares to 225,416 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 598,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Patch.com which released: “DreamPort Doubles Space In Columbia Gateway – Patch.com” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “COPT seeks change to traffic plan for Patriot Ridge – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Presents At Wells Fargo 21st Annual Real Estate Securities Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corporate Office Properties Trust declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “COPT Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.