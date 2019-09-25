As Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Stock Value Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Decreased Position by $390,000; Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) Position Held by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) by 106.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 34,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, up from 16,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $153.07. About 61,809 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 114,286 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.97 million for 14.75 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,425 shares to 11,425 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $192.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 31,428 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.