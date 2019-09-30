As Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Stock Rose, Holder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Trimmed Position by $390,000; Kla (KLAC) Stock Value Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Holding

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 379,467 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 27,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.16M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $159.45. About 725,283 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.98 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei invested in 289,714 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 145,566 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal & General Public Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 685,906 shares. 385,293 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Comm Bank holds 9,159 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp holds 8,155 shares. Ajo LP reported 639,014 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 509,166 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corp owns 18,175 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). American Interest Inc holds 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 218,661 shares.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 718,508 shares to 13.44M shares, valued at $718.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 4.94M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gp has 521 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt has 0.52% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 6,895 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 698,017 shares. Whittier Trust Communication reported 495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 35,409 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,513 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 0.2% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 81,540 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 173,771 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 101,241 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 5,471 were accumulated by Advisory Rech. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 19,700 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Colony Lc holds 21,302 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hexavest reported 241 shares stake. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).