As Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Stock Value Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $958,500; Miller Howard Investments Decreased Stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Com (CF) as Market Valuation Declined

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 306,462 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (CF) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 16,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,432 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 74,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 659,762 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CF Industries: Aggressively Buying Back Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CF Industries Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ford (F) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB) by 223,211 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $34.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sjw Group Com (NYSE:SJW) by 6,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.44M for 15.05 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 1.76M shares. Platinum Inv Management Ltd invested 2.57% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Mariner Limited Liability Com invested in 20,026 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 115,006 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 764,917 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 45,197 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 69,594 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 792 shares. Guggenheim Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 101,543 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 139,122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 43,271 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0.55% stake. Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 0.32% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 348,467 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Sei Invs invested in 0.04% or 324,106 shares.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.