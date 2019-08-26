As Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Stock Price Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Boosted by $958,500 Its Stake; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined, Holder Federated Investors Has Cut Its Holding

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 84.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 36,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 43,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 4.21 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 705,290 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 34,997 shares to 275,478 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.73M were reported by Coatue Limited Liability Company. Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 7.79% or 521,231 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.07% or 86,306 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 57,719 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 16,895 shares or 0.69% of the stock. California-based Pacific Glob Investment Communication has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vaughan Nelson LP accumulated 2% or 1.47M shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 199,766 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.6% or 43,018 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 278,020 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Tb Alternative Assets Limited has invested 0.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

