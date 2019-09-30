As Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Barclays Plc Has Trimmed Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Maintained by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 33.48 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 39,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 207,186 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 246,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 379,467 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.98 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 121,097 shares to 125,997 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 141,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).