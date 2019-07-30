As Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Shares Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Increased Its Position by $958,500; As Capital One Finl (COF) Market Valuation Rose, 683 Capital Management Has Increased Position by $11.83 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 5.63% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 536,050 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 146,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.94% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.2. About 6.03M shares traded or 210.50% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sequential Brnds Group Inc N by 358,140 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V (Put) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Management accumulated 141,019 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.1% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.18% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 764,707 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt stated it has 36,230 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 150 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 3,304 are held by Wesbanco State Bank Inc. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 1,594 shares. 5,432 are owned by Oppenheimer & Inc. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 200,905 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. Fincl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fincl Serv reported 266 shares. Legacy Private Tru invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Edgemoor Investment Inc accumulated 149,738 shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Beyond Meat Announces Mixed Q2 and Share Issue, Capital One Hacked – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One +4.5% after Q2 EPS beats, NIM narrows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Massive Data Breach At Capital One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “COPT wrapping up $6M in upgrades at 250 W. Pratt St. (Photos) – Baltimore Business Journal” published on May 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “COPT (NYSE: OFC) wants to build taller in Chantilly, but it won’t say for which high-security tenant – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on April 27, 2017. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Evolutionary Innovation at the Heart of Ethernet Alliance OFC 2019 Demo – Business Wire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 38,634 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advisors Limited Company invested in 15,200 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 0% stake. Aew Capital Mgmt LP reported 1.60M shares stake. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moreover, Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has 1.02% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 413,100 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 152,020 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 221 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP owns 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 174 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Los Angeles Cap And Equity reported 69,670 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.