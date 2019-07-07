As Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Share Value Rose, Holder Green Street Investors Has Decreased Position by $982,800; Kb Financial Group (KB) Stake Raised by Trinity Street Asset Management Llp

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 126,352 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 26.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 36,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 137,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 408,836 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 874 shares to 28,211 shares, valued at $33.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,244 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.51 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OFC’s profit will be $57.08 million for 13.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 97,411 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 148,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 82,473 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 41,100 shares in its portfolio. Green Street Ltd holds 1.53% or 101,400 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership invested in 45,272 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 19,425 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 7,442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Llc has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.18% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 560,300 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated stated it has 434,931 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 93 shares.

