As Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding; Harvest Management Has Lifted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $555,111 as Market Value Rose

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 287,271 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC)

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 39,492 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation owns 8,121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 79,175 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 88,967 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). First Citizens Bankshares And Trust owns 13,131 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 8,893 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 464,845 shares. Principal Fincl Gp owns 3.40M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Co has 60,083 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 138,984 shares. Becker Capital reported 304,805 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp accumulated 98 shares.

