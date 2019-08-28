As Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Green Street Investors Has Trimmed Holding by $982,800; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Declined, Holder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 26.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 36,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 137,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 536,073 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 1,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 32,401 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 30,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.95. About 1.42M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 190,386 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Penobscot Management reported 3,265 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 33,014 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Valinor Management Limited Partnership reported 5.25% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Natl Bank Of The West invested in 0.1% or 4,639 shares. Natixis owns 8,719 shares. Country Club Commerce Na owns 5,473 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 2,815 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 625 shares. Dillon And holds 2.55% or 41,945 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Cap Mgmt reported 259 shares stake.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry by 13,372 shares to 9,535 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,771 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Trs (TFLO).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Becker Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 212,000 shares. 569,699 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo Mn owns 382,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 29,006 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 560,300 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 22,095 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.02% stake. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 58,635 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd accumulated 60,083 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9,100 are owned by Ar Asset Mgmt.

