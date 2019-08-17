As Corning (GLW) Valuation Declined, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Raised Its Stake; Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Price Declined While Wexford Capital LP Boosted Stake by $4.30 Million

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 226,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 4.37 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 556,750 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 516,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 4.86 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Cypress Cap Grp Inc invested in 0.05% or 7,000 shares. Griffin Asset accumulated 6,369 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 75,284 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. Covington Cap Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 16,314 are held by Exane Derivatives. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 410 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bluestein R H Company reported 10,250 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,290 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc invested 0.16% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Boys Arnold holds 6,300 shares. 45,820 were reported by Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Forte Capital Limited Company Adv reported 18,083 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,120 shares to 109,872 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,692 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

