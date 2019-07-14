As Corning (GLW) Shares Declined, Holder Alpha Windward Has Trimmed Its Position by $496,749; As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Share Value Declined, Emory University Has Cut Its Position by $421,856

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 15,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,225 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 29,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 4.47M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F

Emory University decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 52,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 317,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 738,616 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Pending Merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. 35,701 shares were sold by Morse David L, worth $1.20M.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,480 shares to 4,252 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GLW’s profit will be $345.30M for 18.76 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 17,964 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 0.09% or 69,950 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Pictet Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 392,107 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 45,996 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 1.20 million shares. Fiera reported 6,098 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management reported 13,248 shares. Blackrock reported 53.81M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Lc has invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, Palladium Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Shelton, a California-based fund reported 279 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 1.74% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 132,312 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 sales for $185,916 activity. $49,250 worth of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was sold by STAAB THOMAS R II on Monday, January 28. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $10,710 was made by ASELAGE STEVE on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,453 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt L P. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Management Llc invested in 8,818 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Wellington Grp Llp reported 35,018 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 902,660 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 6,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ra Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.66M shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 6.04M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 779,365 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 71,800 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 116,320 shares.