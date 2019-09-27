As Corning (GLW) Shares Declined, Campbell Newman Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $8.89 Million; Transcat (TRNS) Stock Declined While Ancora Advisors Has Upped Stake by $1.21 Million

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 344.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 269,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 347,670 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55 million, up from 78,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 2.67 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcat Inc (TRNS) by 22.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 48,368 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 268,160 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86M, up from 219,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 24,086 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 5.86% more from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) or 7,782 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 18 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company owns 76,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 139,243 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 268,160 shares stake. State Street Corporation reported 72,514 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 44,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 32,381 shares. Ack Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 2.16% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 410,400 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Citigroup has 1,909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Lc stated it has 53,543 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited has 6,378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) or 298,719 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric by 51,363 shares to 366,471 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 20,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,028 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com.

Transcat, Inc. to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference