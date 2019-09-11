As Corning (GLW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Trimmed Holding; Wetherby Asset Management Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $312,201 as Share Price Rose

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 195,114 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 207,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 6.18 million shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 11,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 162,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 150,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 68.66M shares traded or 30.51% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN ENDS COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR SUMMIT; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,434 shares to 3,752 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,755 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

