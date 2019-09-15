As Corning (GLW) Share Value Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Has Increased Position by $4.31 Million; Citigroup Lowered Position in Simmons 1St Natl (SFNC) by $818,892

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 130,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 782,510 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.00 million, up from 651,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 4.25 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (SFNC) by 55.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 35,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 28,090 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $653,000, down from 63,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Simmons 1St Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 433,079 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.57; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ to Simmons First National Corporation; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 146,409 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 362,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $62.79 million for 9.82 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold SFNC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.74% more from 55.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 172,186 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3.60 million shares. Mutual Of America Lc reported 3,446 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) or 11,483 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). 47,196 are held by Federated Pa. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). D E Shaw & reported 213,943 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 607 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us owns 480,355 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 18,978 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 151,959 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 11,864 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,695 shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Adviser Limited Co reported 11,979 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.07% or 4,205 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Fruth Investment Mgmt holds 0.34% or 25,425 shares in its portfolio. Forte Lc Adv has 0.18% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 17,275 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 446,812 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Brown Advisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Sigma Planning reported 35,605 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Associated Banc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 57,684 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 6,401 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Foster Motley Inc reported 21,835 shares stake.